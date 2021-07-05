Mumbai sees 489 COVID-19 cases, lowest since February 16

PTI

Mumbai on Monday reported 489 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single day addition to the tally since February 16 this year when this figure was 461, and 10 deaths, the lowest in the last one week, a civic official said.

The tally in the country's financial capital is 7,25,167 and the toll has touched 15,554, leaving it with 7.947 active cases, the official informed.

The number of people discharged rose to 6,99,341, including 645 during the day, leaving the recovery rate at 96 percent of the caseload, he said.

Monday's death toll was a sharp drop from Sunday's 24 fatalities, as well as a drop from the 21-27 range that the metropolis was seeing since June 30, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

The average growth rate of cases between June 28 and July 4 was 0.8 per cent, an official said, adding that the city currently had 13 containment zones and 65 sealed buildings.

With 30,737 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 73,23,183, civic data showed.