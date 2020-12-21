Mumbai sees 463 new COVID-19 cases, 693 recoveries; 12 die

Mumbai on December 21 reported 463 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the count of infections to 2,87,313 and the total death toll to 11,008, the city civic body said.

This is the second time in this month that Mumbai reported less than 500 cases in a day, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. The city had reported 477 cases on December 14.

With 693 more people getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in the city mounted to 2,67,703, it said.

Over 22.02 lakh samples have been tested so far for detection of coronavirus in the city.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 356 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent, the BMC said. The city now has 7,754 active cases.

Last week, the number of active cases had dropped to almost 7,000.