Mumbai sees 463 new COVID-19 cases, 693 recoveries; 12 die

December 21, 2020 / 11:05 PM IST

Mumbai on December 21 reported 463 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the count of infections to 2,87,313 and the total death toll to 11,008, the city civic body said.

This is the second time in this month that Mumbai reported less than 500 cases in a day, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. The city had reported 477 cases on December 14.

With 693 more people getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in the city mounted to 2,67,703, it said.

Over 22.02 lakh samples have been tested so far for detection of coronavirus in the city.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 356 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent, the BMC said. The city now has 7,754 active cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Last week, the number of active cases had dropped to almost 7,000.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Dec 21, 2020 11:02 pm

