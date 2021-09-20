Mumbai sees 419 COVID-19 cases; tests near 1 crore mark

PTI

Mumbai on Monday reported 419 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 7,38,524 and the toll to 16,058, a civic official said.

The discharge of 447 people took the recovery count to 7,15,394, which is 97 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the metropolis with 447 active cases, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 99,93,863 after 31,860 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

The city's caseload doubling time stands at 1,194 days and the average growth rate of cases between September 13 and 19 was 0.06 per cent, the civic data revealed.

A civic official said there are 41 sealed buildings, while the city continued to remain free of containment zones since mid-August.