Mumbai sees 419 COVID-19 cases; tests near 1 crore mark

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 99,93,863 after 31,860 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST
Mumbai on Monday reported 419 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 7,38,524 and the toll to 16,058, a civic official said.

The discharge of 447 people took the recovery count to 7,15,394, which is 97 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the metropolis with 447 active cases, he said.

The city's caseload doubling time stands at 1,194 days and the average growth rate of cases between September 13 and 19 was 0.06 per cent, the civic data revealed.

A civic official said there are 41 sealed buildings, while the city continued to remain free of containment zones since mid-August.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Tags: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Mumbai coronavirus cases
first published: Sep 20, 2021 09:54 pm

