Mumbai sees 410 fresh COVID-19 cases, 358 recoveries, four fatalities

With 28,319 new cases, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,07,57,354, the official said.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
The financial capital on Monday reported 410 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities while 358 patients recovered, a civic official said.

The new additions took the tally of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai to 7,48,168, the death toll to 16,162, and the number of recoveries to 7,24,421, leaving the metropolis with 5,075 active cases, he said.

This is the second day in a row that Mumbai recorded less than 500 cases.

On Sunday, Mumbai logged 453 infections and six fatalities. Generally, the city witnesses fewer cases on Mondays as compared to other days of the week due to the lesser number of tests.

With 28,319 new cases, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,07,57,354, the official said.

As of Monday, Mumbai's average case recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. The average doubling rate has dipped to 1,096 days. The average growth rate of cases in Mumbai stood at 0.06 per cent for the period between October 4 to October 10, the official said.

He said 46 buildings in Mumbai are currently remained sealed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Mumbai has been free of containment zones in slums and chawls from mid-August.
