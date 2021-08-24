MARKET NEWS

English
Mumbai sees 270 COVID-19 cases, record-equaling low of 1 death

The discharge of 279 people during the day took the recovery count to 7,20,478, leaving the country's financial capital with 2,791 active cases, the official said.

PTI
August 24, 2021 / 10:03 PM IST
PTI

PTI

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 270 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 7,41,661 and the toll to 15,952, a civic official said.

This was the second time this month after August 22 when just one death has been reported in the metropolis, which is the lowest since the pandemic broke out in March last year, he pointed out.

The discharge of 279 people during the day took the recovery count to 7,20,478, leaving the country's financial capital with 2,791 active cases, the official said.

With 28,740 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai went up to 89,76,072, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

The case doubling time stood at 1,958 days and the average growth rate between August 17 and 23 was 0.04 per cent, the data revealed.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

It also showed that slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) did not have any containment zone, which is declared if an area has at least five COVID-19 cases, for the tenth consecutive day, while the number of sealed buildings stood at 22.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Mumbai coronavirus cases
first published: Aug 24, 2021 10:02 pm

