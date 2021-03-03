Mumbai sees 1,121 new COVID-19 cases; growth rate increases

PTI

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,121 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest in the last two days, while six persons succumbed to the viral infection, the city civic body said.

Mumbai's cumulative case tally now stands at 3,28,740, while the death toll increased to 11,482, it said, adding that the city has 10,010 active cases.

Mumbai had reported less than 1,000 cases in the last two days in a row. On Tuesday, the city reported only two fatalities, the lowest count in a single day since April 2020.

A total of 734 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in Mumbai to 3,06,373, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has increased to 0.29 per cent from 0.17 per cent of February 18. The cases are now doubling in 235 days as against 417 days earlier, it said.

With 21,752 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples investigated so far for coronavirus in Mumbai went up to 33,31,942, the civic body said.