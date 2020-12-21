MARKET NEWS

Mumbai saw six-fold rise in cyclones, three times more floods this decade: CEEW study

The study conducted by Council on Energy, Environment and Water revealed that south Mumbai is particularly at high risk because it will be directly affected by both sea-level rise and storm surge.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 07:32 PM IST
Mumbai has seen a three-fold rise in floods over the past decades

Storm surges, cyclones, and rising sea level could affect the lives of more than 20 million people residing in Mumbai, a study has revealed. The study has warned that densely populated coastal cities that have delicate infrastructure have hardly another 10 years to counter the impact of climate change.

The study titled ‘Preparing India for Extreme Climate Events’ was conducted by non-profit policy research institute Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) to assess the impact of cyclones and floods. It revealed that south Mumbai is particularly at high risk because it will be directly affected by both sea-level rise and storm surge.

The study further found that cyclone events have increased six times since the past decades. From two cyclones in 1970-1979 it rose to 12 during 2010-19. At the same time, the number of districts affected by cyclones has increased from two between 1970 and 79 to six between 2010 and 19, with an addition of three more in 2020.

South Mumbai has seen a three times increase in the incidence of extreme flood events over the past 50 years. From two floods per decade from 1980 to 2009 it increased to six floods between 2010 and 19.

Notably, the CEEW study collated data available with the National Disaster Management Authority, India Meteorological Department, Press Information Bureau, and World Meteorological Organisation to develop the district-level assessment model of India’s extreme climate events.
