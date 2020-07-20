Mumbai: Rs 50,000 for information on person who burnt a kitten alive

Humane Society International/India – an animal protection group – has offered a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person who burnt a kitten alive in Mumbai.



We have submitted a complaint on @Cybercellindia for tracing this horrific video on #cat Cruelty. We hope that they are able to trace the video and identify the perpetrator. We would like to announce a reward of 50,000 for any information leading to arrest of the perpetrators.

— HSI/India (@IndiaHSI) July 19, 2020

The organisation had put up a video of the incident on their Twitter handle. According to a report in The Times of India, the video showed someone setting the kitten ablaze with a lighter. Apparently an accelerant was used as the kitten immediately caught fire and gave out loud, painful yowls. The helpless animal wailed in agony for minutes before dropping dead.

Asking for information on the person who did this, the organisation said that citizens can email at india@hsi.org or call +91 7674922044.

Alokparna Sengupta, Managing Director, HSI/India told the newspaper, “That someone could set fire to a tiny, helpless kitten and burn it alive means humanity has failed its moral test. No person who can get away with this will just stop at doing this.”

“How many animals, or humans, have suffered this fate at the hands of this person before, or will suffer after is unknown. We need to act immediately. We have reported this instance to appropriate authorities and hope that investigation will begin immediately,” she added, urging people to share any information on the person with the organisation.

The report also pointed out that information on the person was paramount for the safety of the community, as it is well documented that animal cruelty is a sign if serious psychological distress. It often indicates that a child has either experienced violence firsthand or is at risk of becoming violent toward people.