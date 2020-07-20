App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai: Rs 50,000 for information on person who burnt a kitten alive

The report also pointed out that information on the person was paramount for the safety of the community, as it is well documented that animal cruelty is a sign if serious psychological distress.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Humane Society International/India – an animal protection group – has offered a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person who burnt a kitten alive in Mumbai.

The organisation had put up a video of the incident on their Twitter handle. According to a report in The Times of India, the video showed someone setting the kitten ablaze with a lighter. Apparently an accelerant was used as the kitten immediately caught fire and gave out loud, painful yowls. The helpless animal wailed in agony for minutes before dropping dead.

Asking for information on the person who did this, the organisation said that citizens can email at india@hsi.org or call +91 7674922044.

Close

Alokparna Sengupta, Managing Director, HSI/India told the newspaper, “That someone could set fire to a tiny, helpless kitten and burn it alive means humanity has failed its moral test. No person who can get away with this will just stop at doing this.”

related news

“How many animals, or humans, have suffered this fate at the hands of this person before, or will suffer after is unknown. We need to act immediately. We have reported this instance to appropriate authorities and hope that investigation will begin immediately,” she added, urging people to share any information on the person with the organisation.

The report also pointed out that information on the person was paramount for the safety of the community, as it is well documented that animal cruelty is a sign if serious psychological distress. It often indicates that a child has either experienced violence firsthand or is at risk of becoming violent toward people.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #animal cruelty #India #mumbai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.