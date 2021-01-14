MARKET NEWS

Mumbai reports 607 COVID-19 cases, 789 recoveries; 9 die

The count of recovered patients in the city increased to 2,81,642, about 93 percent of the total tally, with 789 more people getting discharged from hospitals, it said.

PTI
January 14, 2021 / 10:28 PM IST

Mumbai reported 607 new COVID-19 cases and nine fresh fatalities on Thursday, while 789 people recovered from the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with new cases the COVID-19 tally reached 3,01,078, while the death toll increased to 11,219.

On Wednesday, the tally of cases in Mumbai had surpassed the 3 lakh-mark after 675 people tested positive for the infection.

According to the civic body, it conducted 15,667 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 tests done so far to 25,49,307.

The count of recovered patients in the city increased to 2,81,642, about 93 percent of the total tally, with 789 more people getting discharged from hospitals, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Mumbai has 7,332 active cases at present.

According to the data, the city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 375days, while the growth rate of the infection is 0.21 percent.

The city has 137 containment zones and 2,312sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the viral infection.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Jan 14, 2021 10:25 pm

