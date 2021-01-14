Mumbai reports 607 COVID-19 cases, 789 recoveries; 9 die

Mumbai reported 607 new COVID-19 cases and nine fresh fatalities on Thursday, while 789 people recovered from the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with new cases the COVID-19 tally reached 3,01,078, while the death toll increased to 11,219.

On Wednesday, the tally of cases in Mumbai had surpassed the 3 lakh-mark after 675 people tested positive for the infection.

According to the civic body, it conducted 15,667 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 tests done so far to 25,49,307.

The count of recovered patients in the city increased to 2,81,642, about 93 percent of the total tally, with 789 more people getting discharged from hospitals, it said.

Mumbai has 7,332 active cases at present.

According to the data, the city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 375days, while the growth rate of the infection is 0.21 percent.

The city has 137 containment zones and 2,312sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the viral infection.