Mumbai reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; 628 recover

PTI

Mumbai reported 540 new coronavirus cases and 13 fatalities on Thursday, which took its cumulative infection tally to 7,26,824 and death toll to 15,586, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As compared to Wednesday's figures, the city witnessed a marginal drop in COVID-19 cases, while the daily death count increased by four. There were 664 cases and nine fatalities on Wednesday, the civic officials said.

Mumbai's daily death figure had come down to a single digit on Wednesday for the first time since June 21 this year. A total of 628 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, which took the city's overall recovery count to 7,01,195.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 96 per cent, the BMC officials said, adding that there are 7,714 active infection cases at present.

In the last 24 hours, 37,802 tests were conducted, which pushed the overall test count of the country's financial capital to 74,23,483, they said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 case doubling rate has reached 858 days, while the average growth rate between July 1 to July 6 was 0.08 per cent. There are 11 containment zones in the city's slums and chawls, and 67 buildings have been sealed to contain the spread of the virus.

During the second wave of the pandemic, Mumbai had reported the highest ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4 this year, while it had witnessed the highest number of 90 deaths on May 1.