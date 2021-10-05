Mumbai reports 433 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 525 recoveries

PTI

Mumbai logged 433 new coronavirus cases and two fresh deaths on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,45,163 and the toll to 16,129, a civic official said.

The city witnessed a rise in cases, but daily fatalities remained unchanged as compared to Monday, when it reported 341 infections cases and two deaths.

According to the BMC official, with 31,969 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number climbed to 1,05,34,673.

Also, 525 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,22,096, he said.

The financial capital now has 4,438 active COVID-19 cases.

The official said at present, Mumbai has 44 sealed buildings, while slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in the city are free of containment zones since mid-August.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus.

According to the BMC, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dipped to 1,154 days.

The average growth rate of coronavirus cases stood at 0.06 per cent between September 28 and October 4, the official said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest 11,163 cases on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1.