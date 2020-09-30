Mumbai reported over 6,000 crimes against women in 2019, including 394 rape cases: NCRB data

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data has revealed that Mumbai reported the second highest number of crimes against women in 2019. Mumbai now ranks second among 19 cities in India that had recorded the highest number of crimes against women, coming next only to Delhi.

As per the latest NCRB data, Mumbai reported 6,519 crimes against women last year, while Delhi reported 12,902 cases. However, with regard to the rate of crimes against women, Mumbai has ranked ninth with a crime rate of 76.5 against women. Jaipur has the highest crime rate against women at 235, followed by Lucknow at 175.4, Delhi at 170.3, Indore at 169.1, Patna at 102.3, Kanpur at 98.5, Nagpur at 93.6, and Bengaluru at 85.9.



Mumbai ranked third in India vis-à-vis maximum number of rape cases at 394. Delhi ranked first with 1,231 reported rape cases, followed by Jaipur with 517 reported rape cases.



With regard to molestation cases, Mumbai ranked second in the country with 2,069 reported cases, coming second to Delhi where 2,326 molestations were reported in 2019. These included stalking, sexual harassment, criminal force with intent to disrobe, and voyeurism. Among these, the highest number of cases of sexual harassment of women in public transport systems were reported from Mumbai.

Mumbai also ranked first among Indian cities that reported the maximum number of cases of insult to the modesty of a woman with 575 cases, followed by Delhi at 456. Additionally, Mumbai topped the number of human trafficking cases reported in the country last year at 85 cases, which involved 401 victims. That apart, Mumbai reported 1,319 cases under the POCSO Act, involving 1,431 minors.