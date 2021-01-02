MARKET NEWS

Mumbai reported only 35 drunk driving cases on New Year’s Eve 2020

According to Mumbai Police data, a total of 4,056 traffic violations were registered on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
One of the reasons behind the strikingly low number of drunk driving cases could be that police decided to avoid using breath analyzers due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Mumbai Traffic Police booked only 35 drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve 2020, as most revelers kept off the streets due to the ongoing pandemic. Most of the apprehended motorists were on two-wheelers.

Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said: “Of these 35 violators, all men, 26 violators were bikers, one auto rickshaw driver and eight drivers of four-wheeler.” Fifteen of these vehicles were impounded by the police, while the other 20 were released.

In 2019, 778 motorists were charged with driving/riding under the influence of alcohol. This is reportedly the first time Mumbai has reported less than 100 drunk driving cases, reported the Free Press Journal.

One of the reasons behind the strikingly low number of drunk driving cases could be that police decided to avoid using breath analyzers due to the ongoing pandemic. The other reason could be the night curfew that kept motorists off the streets during New Year celebrations.

A total of more than 4,000 motorists were apprehended on the intersecting night of December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021 on charges of other traffic violations.

According to police data, a total of 4,056 traffic violations were registered on New Year’s Eve 2020. Of these, 812 were for riding without a helmet, 390 for not being able to produce a valid license; 253 were driving without valid license, and 304 for parking vehicles illegally. Another 126 persons were caught driving without wearing a seat belt.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #drunk driving #Mumbai police #New Years Eve
first published: Jan 2, 2021 05:00 pm

