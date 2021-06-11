MARKET NEWS

Mumbai registers 696 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths: BMC

Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between June 4 to June 10 dipped to 0.11 percent, while the caseload doubling rate is now 598 days, the BMC said.

PTI
June 11, 2021 / 08:16 PM IST
Mumbai reported 696 new coronavirus infections and 24 fatalities on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The financial capital of the country recorded fewer than 1,000 cases for the 12th day in a row, though the daily spike and death figure rose slightly compared to Thursday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 7,15,146, while the death toll reached 15,146.

On Thursday the city had reported 660 new cases and 22 deaths. There are 15,819 active COVID-19 cases now, after 658 patients were discharged from hospitals.

So far 6,81,946 patients have recovered in the city, taking the recovery rate to 95 per cent. With 26,228 coronavirus tests conducted since Thursday evening, the total of tests rose to 65,61,197.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

There are 24 active containment zones, and 92 buildings have been currently sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.

Mumbai had reported its highest daily spike of 11,163 cases on April 4, 2021 and the highest daily death toll of 90 on May 1, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
