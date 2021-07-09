Mumbai registers 600 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

PTI

Mumbai reported 600 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,26,637 and death toll reached 15,599, it said.

After reconciliation of data, 787 cases were removed from the cumulative figure of infections, it said.

On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 540 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities.

With 566 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients increased to 7,00,974 on Friday. Mumbai has a recovery rate of 96 per cent and there are 7,731 active patients.

As many as 39,075 samples were tested for coronavirus since Thursday evening, highest this month so far, taking the total of tests conducted in the city to 74,62,558. Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases -- time taken for the caseload to double -- is now 892 days, while the average growth rate of cases between July 2 to 8 was 0.07 per cent.

As many as 63 buildings are sealed in the city currently and there are 10 containment zones in slums and chawls.

