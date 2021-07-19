Mumbai registers 402 COVID-19 cases, lowest since February 9; 14 deaths

PTI

Mumbai on Monday reported 402 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily addition since February 9 when the rise was 375, and 14 deaths, taking the tally to 7,31,563 and the toll to 15,716, a civic official said.

Monday is the fourth day in a row when the case addition has been less than 500, though the fatality count continued to hover around the 10-14 mark over the past six days, he pointed out.

The number of people discharged during the day was 577, taking the recovery count to 7,07,129, which is 97 percent of the overall tally, leaving the metropolis with 6,349 active cases, the official said.

The low number of cases on Monday could also be a result of just 23,481 coronavirus tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the lowest this month, against an average of 30,000-odd on other days, civic data showed.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data also revealed that the total number of tests in the country's financial capital now stood at 77,89,733, while the average growth rate in cases between July 12 and 18 was 0.06 percent and caseload doubling time was 1,034 days.

The city currently has 62 sealed buildings and six containment zones, as per civic data.