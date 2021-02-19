Mumbai records 823 fresh coronavirus cases, highest spike since December

With addition of 823 coronavirus cases, Mumbai on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in infections since December, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,17,310, while the death toll reached 11,435 with five new fatalities.

The city's daily count of infections crossed the 700- mark in the last two days after it had recorded less than 500 cases at the start of the week.

As many as 440 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,435.

With this, the city now has 6,577 active cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.18 per cent from 0.17 per cent on Thursday, while the average doubling rate has dropped to 393 days from 417 days.

With 18,366 samples tested on Friday, the total of tests conducted so far has risen to 30,98,894.

The civic body conducted around 15,000 COVID-19 tests every day earlier this month. With a spike in cases, it has ramped up testing, an official said.

Meanwhile, 10,300 persons -- 3,000 healthcare workers and 7,300 frontline workers -- were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 26 centers in the city on Friday, taking the total of inoculated persons to 1,55,358. Of 10,300 people, 789 were administered a second dose, taking the number of people given a second shot of the vaccine to 2,419.

On Thursday, the BMC had warned that criminal cases would be registered against people found without masks in public, and strict action will be taken against function halls, gymnasiums and other establishments if they were found to be not following safety protocol.

Additional marshals would be deployed on suburban trains to penalize commuters who do not wear mask, it had said.

Earlier, when coronavirus cases in the city as well as in Maharashtra began to decline steadily, the government had relaxed the restrictions on travel by local trains in Mumbai.