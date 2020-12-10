Mumbai records 798 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; 743 recover

Mumbai reported 798 new COVID-19 cases – 12th straight day of sub-1,000 infections – and 13 fresh deaths on December 10, while 743 more patients were discharged following recovery, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's(BMC) updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases has now increased to 2,88,689, while the death toll has reached 10,948.

Notably, Mumbai is reporting less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases since November 29.

On Wednesday, the financial capital had recorded 716 news cases and 15 deaths.

According to the civic body, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has once again crossed the 300-day mark.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 302 days, while the average growth rate of the infection is 0.23per cent, the BMC said. In early November, the average doubling rate had jumped above 300 days, but slipped below the 200-mark after COVID-19 cases surged post-Diwali.

According to data, over 20.44 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city so far.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,64,971, about 92 per cent of the tally, after 743 more people were discharged from hospitals, the civic body said. According to the civic body, currently Mumbai has 11, 943 active COVID-19 cases. The city has 440 containment zones and 5,184 sealed buildings, it said. The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zones after one or more people from there test positive for the viral infection.