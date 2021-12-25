MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai records 757 COVID-19 cases, marking steady rise through week; no death           

Mumbai had reported 204 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 327 on Tuesday, 490 on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday, and 683 cases on Friday.

PTI
December 25, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections on December 25, marking rise in cases for the fifth day in a row, the civic body said.

The country's financial capital, however, recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day.

The city had reported 204 new cases on Monday, 327 on Tuesday, 490 on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday, and 683 cases on Friday.

The caseload increased to 770,190 while death toll stayed unchanged at 16,368.

As many as 280 patients recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538.

There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while overall case growth rate between December 18 to 24 was 0.05 percent.

The caseload doubling period stands at 1,338 days.

As many as 17 buildings have been sealed in the city currently. A building is sealed when more than five cases are found on the premises.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #mumbai
first published: Dec 25, 2021 07:43 pm

