Mumbai records 757 COVID-19 cases, marking steady rise through week; no death           

(Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections on December 25, marking rise in cases for the fifth day in a row, the civic body said.

The country's financial capital, however, recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day.

The city had reported 204 new cases on Monday, 327 on Tuesday, 490 on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday, and 683 cases on Friday.

The caseload increased to 770,190 while death toll stayed unchanged at 16,368.

As many as 280 patients recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while overall case growth rate between December 18 to 24 was 0.05 percent.

The caseload doubling period stands at 1,338 days.

As many as 17 buildings have been sealed in the city currently. A building is sealed when more than five cases are found on the premises.