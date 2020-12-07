Mumbai Records 544 COVID-19 Cases, 1,598 Recoveries; 11 Die

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,86,590 on December 7 with the addition of 544 new cases, while nearly 1,600 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said.

This was the ninth straight day when the city has recorded less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the financial capital reported 11 fresh fatalities, the second lowest single-day count so far this month, taking the death toll to 10,913.

On December 1, Mumbai had witnessed nine deaths, the lowest in several months.

According to the data, the number of recovered cases increased to 2,62,789, about 92 per cent of the total tally, with 1,598 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The city now has 12,065 active COVID-19 cases, the BMC said.

The civic body stated that so far over 19.98 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city.

According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 280 days, while the average growth rate is 0.25 per cent.

According to the data, the city has 471 containment zones and 5,451 sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for COVID-19.