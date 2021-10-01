Mumbai records 418 COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

PTI

Mumbai reported 418 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities on Friday, a civic official said. It took the tally of cases in the country's financial capital to 7,43,414 and death toll to 16,116.

The city witnessed a marginal drop in daily cases and fatalities. On Thursday, 458 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities had been reported.

In September, Mumbai reported a total of 12,975 new COVID-19 cases and 135 fatalities, compared to 9,147 infections and 157 fatalities in August.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, with 39,406 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests climbed to 1,03,92,389.

The city now has 4,810 active COVID-19 cases as 360 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday. It took the total of recovered patients to 7,19,992.

Mumbai has 46 sealed buildings at present but no containment zones. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if five or more patients are detected in a building or area.

The city's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the average doubling rate -- period during which caseload doubles -- has dipped to 1,159 days. The average growth rate of cases was 0.06 per cent for the period between September 24 to 30.