Mumbai records 416 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

PTI

Mumbai on Saturday reported 416 new COVID-19 cases which took its infection tally to 7,45,850, a civic official said.

Four patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day while 382 people were discharged from hospitals, he said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 15,991.

As many as 7,23,840 patients -- 97 per cent of the caseload -- have recovered. There are 3,561 active cases in the city now.

With 36,546 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Mumbai so far went up to 93,89,842.

As many as 46 buildings are currently sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.