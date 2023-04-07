 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai records 200-plus COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

The number of cases jumped by 60 over the previous day but no deaths on account of the virus were reported as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai records 200-plus COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

Mumbai on Friday recorded 276 coronavirus infections, marking the fourth straight day when new cases stayed above 200, the civic body said in a statement.

The number of cases jumped by 60 over the previous day but no deaths on account of the virus were reported as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The tally of cases in India's financial capital rose to 11,58,460, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,749.

On April 4, 2023, the city had logged 218 new cases, 225 cases on April 5 and 216 cases on April 6.