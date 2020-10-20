Mumbai records 1,090 new coronavirus cases, lowest this month

Mumbai reported 1,090 new coronavirus cases on October 20, taking the tally of cases to 2,44,262, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the city due to COVID-19 reached 9,821 with 45 fresh fatalities. Mumbai has 18,444 active COVID-19 cases at present, the BMC said. Tuesday's spike in the cases was lowest so far this month, data showed.

So far 13.74 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city.in the city.

The number of recovered patients grew to 2,14, 375, about 88 percent of the total case count, with 1,470 patients being discharged from hospitals in last 24 hours. The city's average growth rate of cases is 0.70 percent, while the average doubling rate is 99 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.