Mumbai Rape Case | File chargesheet within 30 days, Maharashtra CM tells police

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on September 11 called an urgent meeting of all senior police officers in Mumbai to discuss the Saki Naka Rape Case. At the meeting, he directed the Mumbai Police to file the chargesheet within 30 days, News18 reported.

The Maharashtra CM had announced earlier in the day that he would discuss the case with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Thackeray has termed the rape and murder of the woman as a “blot on humanity” and promised a fast-track trial in the case and asserted that the perpetrator would be punished severely.

“The trial in the case will be done on a fast track and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice,” he said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Saki Naka Rape Case victim died in a civic-run hospital in Mumbai early on September 11, a day after she was raped and brutalised with an iron rod in a tempo parked by the road at Saki Naka. A 45-year-old man has been arrested in this connection, police have said.

Police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape), 323 (assault), and 34 (common intention). After the victim died, section 302 (murder) was added, while section 34 was dropped as the involvement of any other person in the crime has not come to light, a police release said.

(With agency inputs)