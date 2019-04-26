Mumbai Rally: PM Modi say Congress won't even get 50 seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday claimed that the Congress won't get even 50 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at an election rally here along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Modi cited a survey to support his claim.

"Don't waste your vote. Better to vote for a party that is coming to power and you can strengthen it with your vote," Modi said. "The only question now is if the BJP will better its own 2014 tally," he added.

Modi also attacked the Congress for neglecting the police forces force and turning it into a "punching bag" while the party was in power.

Modi's attack on the opposition party came in the backdrop of a raging controversy over BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks about 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr police officer Hemant Karkare.

Had it not been for the alertness of Mumbai Police, who have paid a heavy price including martyrdom, the city would have paid a heavier price due to terror activities, he said.

"The Congress attitude has been to change chief ministers and home ministers following terror attacks; we have changed that culture," Modi said.

The Congress did not do anything for the security forces, Modi said and underlined his government's decision to build a police memorial in New Delhi.