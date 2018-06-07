Mumbai rains LIVE: Navy personnel to be deployed for rescue if required, says BMC

Leaves of senior officials cancelled, NDRF to be stationed in Parel, Andheri

"Leaves of all the senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners (DMCs), Assistant Commissioners (AMCs) and heads of departments have been cancelled and they have been directed to be available in their headquarters on June 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday)," it said.

On the steps being taken, the BMC said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material. (PTI)