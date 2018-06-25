App
Jun 25, 2018 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging at Sion, Dadar, Matunga, Kurla; trains running on Western, Central Railway

Water-logging reported in some parts of the city. Local trains are functioning on all lines as of now.

highlights

  • Jun 25, 08:12 AM (IST)

    After heavy showers of 195 mm in 21 hours over Mumbai, expect rains to remain hefty for another 12 hours: Skymet.

  • Jun 25, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Due to heavy rainfall between Thane and Byculla stations, trains on Up and Down lines running late by 15-20 minutes.

  • Jun 25, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Mumbai rains have crossed the 200 mm mark in 24 hours. In the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Sunday, Santa Cruz recorded 231 mm of rains. Expect showers to be as intense today as well: Skymet.

  • Jun 25, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Two people died, five were injured after a tree fell on them due to heavy rains at MG road, near Metro Cinema in Mumbai on June 24, reports ANI.

  • Jun 25, 08:59 AM (IST)

    Due to heavy rain between Virar and Surat all Mail express trains arriving at Bandra Terminus, Dadar Terminus and Mumbai central are expected to arrive late: Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway.

  • Jun 25, 08:41 AM (IST)

    Heavy rains in Mumbai to continue. Office goers please take your call accordingly. Disruption in local trains flights and traffic is possible: Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet.

  • Jun 25, 08:34 AM (IST)

    Due to very heavy rains, UP line between Bhilad and Sanjan in Mumbai Division is affected from 7.45 am. Single line working is being planned through Down line (for UP trains too): Western Railway.

  • Jun 25, 08:32 AM (IST)

    Colaba recorded 90 mm and Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5.30 am; Heavy to very heavy rain to continue: Indian Meteorological Department.

    Western Railway Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains: Western Railway.

    The IMD official explained, "Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat." The official said that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka and Kerala is very likely on June 24, adding that the rain may decrease on June 25 and only South Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may experience isolated heavy rainfall.
  • Jun 25, 08:16 AM (IST)

    A container broke down on the JVLR bridge, Vikhroli, northbound near Eastern express highway. Traffic is moving slow: Mumbai Police.

    Expect more rains  of higher intensity in Mumbai even today, says Skymet.

    A tree fell at Krishna Sanghi Junction, south bound, slowing down the traffic towards Girgaon Chowpatty: Mumbai Police.

    Expect delays in local train, flight, increase in road traffic: Skymet

    Skymet has said office goers may have to face trouble due to heavy rain possibility over Mumbai. The weather forecast body has asked to expect delays in local train, flight as well as increased road traffic congestion.

  • Jun 25, 08:05 AM (IST)

    Malad, Powai, Mulund receive maximum rain in Mumbai on Sunday

    Mumbai saw incessant rains with suburban Malad (west) recording the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30am and 4:30pm on Sunday, an Indian Meteorological Department official said. Powai, with 77.80 mm of rainfall, and Mulund (west), with 76 mm rainfall, during the same period stood second and third respectively, the IMD official said.
     

  • Jun 25, 08:03 AM (IST)

    Water-logging at Dadar at 7:20 am. (Image: Nayanika Chakraborthy)

    There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of Central Railway (Main line, Harbour and Trans-harbour) with a delay of 5-7 minutes: Central Railway. 

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on updates on monsoon in Mumbai. 

  • Jun 10, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Mumbai is likely to receive only a few spells of rainfall and there is no increase in rainfall expected in the next few days. Monsoon current has slightly weakened and we have also removed heavy rainfall warning: Ajay Kumar, India Meteorological Department, said.

