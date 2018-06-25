Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging at Sion, Dadar, Matunga, Kurla; trains running on Western, Central Railway



The IMD official explained, "Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat." The official said that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka and Kerala is very likely on June 24, adding that the rain may decrease on June 25 and only South Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may experience isolated heavy rainfall.

.