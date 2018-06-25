Mumbai rains LIVE: Wall of under construction building collapses in Wadala due to heavy rain

Live now
Jun 25, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city, like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel, were flooded with water up to two to three feet, and vehicles got stuck in some places. "Traffic has been diverted from Sion, King's circle, National College in Bandra, Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Chembur Phatak, Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, Milan Subway in Santacruz and Powai area of the city," a statement issued by civic body said.
At present, Mumbai in Maharashtra is the rainiest place in India with 231 mm of rainfall: Skymet.
3 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai
Two persons were killed last evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai, said an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A 13-year-old boy was killed and his parents were injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane around 2.15 am today, the district civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
In another incident, a 65-feet compound wall of a housing complex in Thane city collapsed this morning, crushing two cars and another vehicle, he said. The district received 229.81 mm rain in the last 24 hours, Kadam added.
In Mumbai, a huge part of a compound caved-in at Antop Hill area in Wadala. Around 15 cars were damaged with some vehicles getting buried under the debris, an official of the BMC's disaster management cell said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.
Heavy showers pound Mumbai, Thane; 3 killed in rain-related incidents
The Southwest Monsoon picked up momentum in Mumbai, bringing heavy showers that claimed three lives in the city and adjoining Thane, officials said today. Heavy rains lashed the metropolis and Thane district throughout the night and continued this morning, causing water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains, thus causing inconvenience to office-goers.
Skymet has issued a weather Alert for West Bengal. "Rain and thundershowers are expected over Bankura, Barddhaman, Haora, Hugli in Kolkata, Murshidabad, Nadia and Purulia during next 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, Colaba Observatory recorded 90 mm of rains, meanwhile, Santacruz observatory recorded 231 mm of monsoon rains.
Traffic moving slow on SCLR Kurla in both directions due to water logging: Mumbai Police.
Traffic closed at Khar subway, Santacruz division due to water logging.Traffic has been diverted to Link Road: Mumbai Police.
A tree fell at Mahananda Dairy, near NESCO, slowing down traffic on Western Express Highway in both directions: Mumbai Police.
Western Railway suburban trains are running despite of heavy rains in the city.
Rain situation near Tulsi pipeline in Mumbai. (Image: Anubhav Sahu)
Rain situation at the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. (Image: Anubhav Sahu)
Single line working is being initiated to pass the UP line trains from Down line between flood affected Sanjan - Bhilad section to pass UP line trains including August Kranti Rajdhani Express: Western Railway.
A K Gupta, General Manager, Western Railway is proceeding to personally monitor the restoration work of affected UP line track between Bhilad and Sanjan due to very heavy rains during the previous night. Efforts are on for early restoration: Western Railway
Due to heavy rainfall between Thane and Byculla stations, trains on Up and Down lines running late by 15-20 minutes.