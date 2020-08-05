Mumbai rain Live updates: Red alert issued for 'extremely heavy' rains in Mumbai
In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of the state for Wednesday.
Heavy showers crippled Maharashtra's Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, and a 'red' alert was issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city for Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of the state for Wednesday. he alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. While the warning for Mumbai is just for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for both Wednesday and Thursday.
Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning due to water-logging. A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali affected vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai. The Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings as many staff members could not reach the court.
The Maharashtra government announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday. Two fishermen went missing while 11 were rescued after a boat got caught in heavy rains and capsized some 12 kilometres off Gorai beach in north Mumbai. A 35-year-old woman and her two children were swept away in a swollen nullah in suburban Santacruz. A person died of electrocution after accidentally touching an electric pole in Thane city following heavy overnight rains.
An IMD scientist said moderate rains with isolated heavy showers are likely in the next 3 to 4 days in the western Maharashtra district.Heavy rains lashed several parts of Thane and adjoining Palghar district in Maharashtra overnight and on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas, while a 15-year-old boy was electrocuted amid the downpour, civic
officials said.
Several low-lying areas in Thane district were submerged and there were several tree falling incidents in Thane city and its surrounding areas, they said.
In Palghar, there were cases of tree falling and also tin rooftops getting blown away or damaged in heavy winds, said chief of the Disaster Control Cell of Palghar, Vivekanand Kadam.Catch all the live updates here
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Second heaviest August downpour in Mumbai in a decade
As the skies opened up on Monday night and Tuesday morning, parts of the city received 300mm of rain, the second highest for a day in August in a decade. The downpour caused road and rail disruptions and tragedy, with three persons dead—two in a chawl collapse in Vakola and one by electrocution in Thane—and a 5-yearold child reported missing.
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted "Let us all take adequate precautions to ensure our safety - just until the coast is clear".
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: From landslides to uprooted trees, water logging, traffic jams. Mumbaikers are facing the worst challenges excessive rainfall can bring.
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Despite Mumbai rains select suburban services at Central Railway are running smoothly today.
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Normal life disrupted in Mumbai as heavy rainfall triggers water logging at various places in the city.
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Triple-digit rain recorded in parts of Konkan and heavy downpour in the ghats of Madhya Maharashtra on Tuesday prompted the Central Water Commission (CWC) to sound a flood alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts along the west flowing rivers between Tapi and Tadri; Pune district along the Bhima; and Nashik along Godavari and Damanganga rivers and Satara and Kolhapur along Krishna and its tributaries.
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Wednesday and warned of extremely heavy rain at isolated places. In the 24 hours ending 8.30am Tuesday, IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 252.2mm and Santacruz 268.6mm—second highest August day rain in a decade after 331mm in 2017.
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Intense rain is likely in Mumbai today. The city received heavy rainfall at isolated places in the last 12 hours. More impact was on western suburbs with rainfall more than 150 mm, predicts IMD, Mumbai.
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Rainfall last 24 hours till 8:30am (thane district) mm
Kasarvadavali 224
Bhayander 195
Mira Road 188
Dombivli 186
Bhoirwadi 181
Oswal park 176
Manpada 174
Kalyan 162
Chirak Nagar 162
Kausa 134
Kopri 132
Airoli 132
Vashi 60
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Heavy showers crippled Maharashtra's Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, and a 'red' alert was issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city for Wednesday.