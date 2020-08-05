Mumbai rain Live updates: Red alert issued for 'extremely heavy' rains in Mumbai

Heavy showers crippled Maharashtra's Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, and a 'red' alert was issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city for Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of the state for Wednesday. he alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. While the warning for Mumbai is just for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning due to water-logging. A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali affected vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai. The Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings as many staff members could not reach the court.

The Maharashtra government announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday. Two fishermen went missing while 11 were rescued after a boat got caught in heavy rains and capsized some 12 kilometres off Gorai beach in north Mumbai. A 35-year-old woman and her two children were swept away in a swollen nullah in suburban Santacruz. A person died of electrocution after accidentally touching an electric pole in Thane city following heavy overnight rains.

An IMD scientist said moderate rains with isolated heavy showers are likely in the next 3 to 4 days in the western Maharashtra district.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Thane and adjoining Palghar district in Maharashtra overnight and on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas, while a 15-year-old boy was electrocuted amid the downpour, civic

officials said.

Several low-lying areas in Thane district were submerged and there were several tree falling incidents in Thane city and its surrounding areas, they said.

In Palghar, there were cases of tree falling and also tin rooftops getting blown away or damaged in heavy winds, said chief of the Disaster Control Cell of Palghar, Vivekanand Kadam.