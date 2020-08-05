172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mumbai-rains-live-updates-met-department-red-alert-for-heavy-rainfall-5646271.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 05, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rain Live updates: Red alert issued for 'extremely heavy' rains in Mumbai

In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of the state for Wednesday.


Heavy showers crippled Maharashtra's Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, and a 'red' alert was issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city for Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of the state for Wednesday. he alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. While the warning for Mumbai is just for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning due to water-logging. A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali affected vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai. The Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings as many staff members could not reach the court.

The Maharashtra government announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday. Two fishermen went missing while 11 were rescued after a boat got caught in heavy rains and capsized some 12 kilometres off Gorai beach in north Mumbai. A 35-year-old woman and her two children were swept away in a swollen nullah in suburban Santacruz. A person died of electrocution after accidentally touching an electric pole in Thane city following heavy overnight rains.

An IMD scientist said moderate rains with isolated heavy showers are likely in the next 3 to 4 days in the western Maharashtra district.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Thane and adjoining Palghar district in Maharashtra overnight and on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas, while a 15-year-old boy was electrocuted amid the downpour, civic

officials said.

Several low-lying areas in Thane district were submerged and there were several tree falling incidents in Thane city and its surrounding areas, they said.

In Palghar, there were cases of tree falling and also tin rooftops getting blown away or damaged in heavy winds, said chief of the Disaster Control Cell of Palghar, Vivekanand Kadam.

Catch all the live updates here
Read More
Read Less
  • August 05, 2020 09:34 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Second heaviest August downpour in Mumbai in a decade

    As the skies opened up on Monday night and Tuesday morning, parts of the city received 300mm of rain, the second highest for a day in August in a decade. The downpour caused road and rail disruptions and tragedy, with three persons dead—two in a chawl collapse in Vakola and one by electrocution in Thane—and a 5-yearold child reported missing.

  • August 05, 2020 09:31 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted "Let us all take adequate precautions to ensure our safety - just until the coast is clear".

  • August 05, 2020 09:28 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: From landslides to uprooted trees, water logging, traffic jams. Mumbaikers are facing the worst challenges excessive rainfall can bring.

  • August 05, 2020 09:21 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Despite Mumbai rains select suburban services at Central Railway are running smoothly today.

  • August 05, 2020 09:19 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Normal life disrupted in Mumbai as heavy rainfall triggers water logging at various places in the city.

  • August 05, 2020 09:04 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Triple-digit rain recorded in parts of Konkan and heavy downpour in the ghats of Madhya Maharashtra on Tuesday prompted the Central Water Commission (CWC) to sound a flood alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts along the west flowing rivers between Tapi and Tadri; Pune district along the Bhima; and Nashik along Godavari and Damanganga rivers and Satara and Kolhapur along Krishna and its tributaries.

  • August 05, 2020 09:03 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Wednesday and warned of extremely heavy rain at isolated places. In the 24 hours ending 8.30am Tuesday, IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 252.2mm and Santacruz 268.6mm—second highest August day rain in a decade after 331mm in 2017.

  • August 05, 2020 09:03 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Intense rain is likely in Mumbai today. The city received heavy rainfall at isolated places in the last 12 hours. More impact was on western suburbs with rainfall more than 150 mm, predicts IMD, Mumbai. 

  • August 05, 2020 08:42 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Rainfall last 24 hours till 8:30am (thane district) mm

    Kasarvadavali 224
    Bhayander 195
    Mira Road 188
    Dombivli 186
    Bhoirwadi 181
    Oswal park 176
    Manpada 174
    Kalyan 162
    Chirak Nagar 162
    Kausa 134
    Kopri 132
    Airoli 132
    Vashi 60

  • August 05, 2020 08:29 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Heavy showers crippled Maharashtra's Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, and a 'red' alert was issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city for Wednesday.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.