Mumbai rains Live updates: All 700 passengers stranded on Mahalaxmi Express rescued

Mumbai rains UPDATE | CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said that heavy rainfall and overflowing Ulhas river resulted in waterlogging at Ambernath, due to which a few trains have been short-terminated or cancelled.

"11028 Chennai-Mumbai Mail arriving CSMT and 11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express have been diverted while 22149 Ernakulam-Pune has been short terminated at Panvel," he said in a statement.

The BMC has warned people about possible thunderstorms accompanied by lightning during the day.