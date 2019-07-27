App
Jul 27, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rains Live updates: All 700 passengers stranded on Mahalaxmi Express rescued

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, leading to traffic snarls and water-logging at several major junctions. Stay tuned for the live updates.

highlights

  • Jul 27, 03:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: All passengers have been evacuated safely. (ANI)

  • Jul 27, 03:02 PM (IST)

    Mumbai rains UPDATE | CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said that heavy rainfall and overflowing Ulhas river resulted in waterlogging at Ambernath, due to which a few trains have been short-terminated or cancelled.
    "11028 Chennai-Mumbai Mail arriving CSMT and 11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express have been diverted while 22149 Ernakulam-Pune has been short terminated at Panvel," he said in a statement.
    The BMC has warned people about possible thunderstorms accompanied by lightning during the day.

  • Jul 27, 02:54 PM (IST)

    Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation UPDATE | A relief train for movement of rescued passengers is being arranged at Badlapur and also medical assistance and refreshment are arranged for them, a home ministry official told news agency PTI.

  • Jul 27, 02:51 PM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Sunil Udasi, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: More than 600 passengers have been rescued so far. (ANI)

  • Jul 27, 02:42 PM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 01:27 PM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has appealed the citizens stranded in the Mahalaxmi Express not to worry. He has ensured that all measures and rescue operations are taken care of roping in all expert teams from NDRF, Army, Navy, Local administration, Police and Railway Ministry.

  • Jul 27, 01:18 PM (IST)

    Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation UPDATE | Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai spoke to CM Devendra Fadnavis and assures all assistance from the Centre. 

  • Jul 27, 01:13 PM (IST)
