Mumbai rains Live updates: All 700 passengers stranded on Mahalaxmi Express rescued

Jul 27, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
200 passengers rescued
11 flights cancelled, 9 diverted due to heavy rains
Mahalaxmi Express with 700 passengers onboard stranded
JUST IN | Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: All passengers have been evacuated safely. (ANI)
Mumbai rains UPDATE | CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said that heavy rainfall and overflowing Ulhas river resulted in waterlogging at Ambernath, due to which a few trains have been short-terminated or cancelled.
"11028 Chennai-Mumbai Mail arriving CSMT and 11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express have been diverted while 22149 Ernakulam-Pune has been short terminated at Panvel," he said in a statement.
The BMC has warned people about possible thunderstorms accompanied by lightning during the day.
Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation UPDATE | A relief train for movement of rescued passengers is being arranged at Badlapur and also medical assistance and refreshment are arranged for them, a home ministry official told news agency PTI.
Sunil Udasi, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: More than 600 passengers have been rescued so far. (ANI)
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has appealed the citizens stranded in the Mahalaxmi Express not to worry. He has ensured that all measures and rescue operations are taken care of roping in all expert teams from NDRF, Army, Navy, Local administration, Police and Railway Ministry.
Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation UPDATE | Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai spoke to CM Devendra Fadnavis and assures all assistance from the Centre.