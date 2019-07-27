Mumbai rains Live updates: Mahalaxmi Express with 700 passengers onboard stranded, 117 rescued so far

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 27, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
11 flights cancelled, 9 diverted due to heavy rains
Mahalaxmi Express with 700 passengers onboard stranded
Mahalxmi Express rescue operation UPDATE | Central Railway's senior spokesperson AK Jain told news agency PTI the NDRF teams will rescue the stranded passengers and they will be brought to Badlapur station.
"We have planned a special relief train to send the passengers to their destination. Food packets have been delivered to the passengers by the local police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF)," he added.
Mumbai rains UPDATE | Heavy rains in Mumbai affected air services leading to cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine incoming aircraft to nearby airports, an official said.
The operations at the city airport, however, are now normal, the official said. (PTI)
Mumbai rains UPDATE | Intermittent heavy rainfall are expected to continue over the city of Mumbai today as well. Mumbai Doppler Radar shows 36.73% cloud build-up in the city. (Skymet Weather)
Mahalxmi Express rescue operation UPDATE | The Central Railway (CR) appealed to the passengers not to try getting out of the train on their own as it can be risky.
"Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from the train, it is a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are in train to look after your wellbeing. Please wait for advice from the NDRF and other disaster management authorities," said Sunil Udasi, the chief spokesperson of the Central Railway. (PTI)
Mahalxmi Express rescue operation UPDATE | "Due to a raging Ulhas river, the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck at Chamtoli within the limits of Badlapur due to flooded tracks. The passengers were safe, but the only concern was a rise in water level on the tracks," Resident Deputy Collector (Thane) Shivaji Patil said.
He said two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the site to rescue the stranded passengers. "Helicopter services and naval assistance have also been sought," he added.
NDRF personnel are rescuing the passengers, a senior official said. (PTI)
UPDATE | According to CPRO, Central Railway, 700 passengers are on-board Mahalaxmi Express. NDRF team and Navy chopper are conducting the rescue operation. (ANI)
Mumbai rains UPDATE | Mahalaxmi Express with 2,000 passengers onboard stranded due to incessant rainfall. Eight flood rescue teams from Navy including three diving teams mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets. A Seaking Helicopter also sent with divers for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. (ANI)