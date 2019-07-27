Mumbai rains Live updates: Mahalaxmi Express with 700 passengers onboard stranded, 117 rescued so far

Mahalxmi Express rescue operation UPDATE | The Central Railway (CR) appealed to the passengers not to try getting out of the train on their own as it can be risky.

"Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from the train, it is a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are in train to look after your wellbeing. Please wait for advice from the NDRF and other disaster management authorities," said Sunil Udasi, the chief spokesperson of the Central Railway. (PTI)