Mumbai rains LIVE: Southwest monsoon hits city, heavy rains expected till June 11: Met Dept

Live now
Jun 09, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Heavy rains lash Kerala as southwest monsoon becomes active
Weather experts predict worst spell since July 26, 2005 in Mumbai
Leaves of senior officials cancelled, NDRF to be stationed in Parel, Andheri
Navy personnel to be deployed for rescue, if required: BMC
Intermittent rain, thundershowers likely: Mumbai’s Disaster Management unit
High and Low Tides of the day
Rivers may swell after heavy rainfall, Centre warns 5 states
IMD warns of heavy rain over isolated parts of Maharashtra.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-London flights have been diverted: Skymet
BMC gears up to tackle 'heavy rainfall' in Mumbai this weekend
Heavy rain hits Mumbai.
IMD forecasts heavy rains in Maharashtra till June 11
The southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai on June 9, one day before the anticipated date of June 10. Heavy rainfall is expected till June 11: India Meteorological Department, reported ANI.
At Lower Parel near Elphinstone Road
Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; suburban trains running late
Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; suburban trains running late
The metropolis received heavy rainfall today following the onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to a slight delay in the running of suburban trains.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am today," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said.
Meanwhile, trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) were running late by 10-12 minutes due to the showers, an official said, adding that there were no cancellations.
"There was a case of wall debris falling on tracks this morning on Down slow line. The debris were removed immediately and for some time, trains on Down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of CR, said.
This happened during non-peak early morning hours, he said.
There is nothing to panic about and commuters are advised not to fall prey to rumours, Udasi added. - PTI
Mumbai is witnessing a high tide right now. The height of the tide at peak (6.03 pm) will be approximately 3.65 meters.
Children play on a water logged street in Sion, caused due to the rains, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Image: PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Heavy rains lash Kerala as southwest monsoon becomes active
Meanwhile, the South West Monsoon has become active over Kerala with heavy rains lashing the southern state. Widespread rains are likely to continue in the state in the next 5 days, Dr K Santosh, In charge Indian Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram, told PTI.
Fishermen have been warned that strong winds with speed reaching 35-45 km per hour gusting to 50 kmph is likely to hit the Kerala and Lakshadweep coast in the next 24 hours from 2.00 pm today.
The state capital recorded 45.8 mm rainfall as per the weather chart at 0830 hrs this morning, while airport received 35.5 mm rains.
Weather experts predict worst spell since July 26, 2005 in Mumbai
Weather experts have issued weather forecast for this week, warning of a worse spell since July 26, 2005, the day that witnessed severe storm and subsequent deluge.
Jatin Singh, CEO at Skymet Weather, posted a tweet saying, “The period between June 6th and June 12, could be the worse spell since 26 July 2005, when Mumbai recorded 900mm in a day.”
Read the full report here.
Leaves of senior officials cancelled, NDRF to be stationed in Parel, Andheri
"Leaves of all the senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners (DMCs), Assistant Commissioners (AMCs) and heads of departments have been cancelled and they have been directed to be available in their headquarters on June 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday)," it said.
On the steps being taken, the BMC said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material. (PTI)
Navy personnel to be deployed for rescue, if required: BMC
Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue if required, the BMC release said.
In addition to this, six Flood Rescue Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres and emergency support functions like BEST (bus transport system), police, traffic police and education officers have been alerted, PTI has reported.
The education officers monitoring school premises in all 24 administrative wards have been asked to keep shelter schools open 247. Dewatering pumps will be kept ready and flood-prone spots will be monitored closely during the heavy rain period, statement said.
Intermittent rain, thundershowers likely: Mumbai’s Disaster Management unit
‘Intermittent rain or thundershowers likely to occur in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places,’ the Disaster Management unit of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has tweeted.
High and Low Tides of the day:
12.03 am: Low Tide (1.81 meters)
5.37 am: High Tide (2.97 meters)
11.28 am: Low Tide (1.86 meters)
6.03 pm: High Tide (3.65 meters)
Heavy rainfall during high tides may lead to water logging in low-lying areas of Mumbai city and surrounding areas.
IMD forecasts heavy rains in Maharashtra till June 11
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rains in the state of Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to June 11.
As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts today and tomorrow (Friday).
Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9 (Saturday), while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11.
Read the full story here.