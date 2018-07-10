Mumbai Rains LIVE: Roads turn into rivers, several long-distance trains cancelled

Live now
Jul 10, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days
Check the live status of rainfall here.
Expect flight delays, says Jet Airways
Northwest India to witness increased rainfall activity in next 48 hrs: IMD
Popular Terrace CHS evacuated
Central Railway operating with slight delays
AC local service from Churchgate to Virar resume
Holiday declared for schools and colleges
A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times.
A 3.59 metre high tide is expected in evening, according to the BMC's disater cell.
Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July, says IMD.
Check the live status of rainfall here.
"We are monitoring the situation," says CM Devendra Fadnavis, adding that the local trains are running 15 minutes late. Fadnavis says that water logging has been reported in 11 areas.
In Mumbai, the principals of schools have been instructed to take the call on school closure, gauging the water logging in the adjacent areas, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde tweets.
150 additional pumps have been deployed to clear the water, says CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis replies to Shelar, says I agree that the situation in Mumbai is definitely not good… we will decide about declaring holiday for schools in some time. (News18)
Expect flight delays, says Jet Airways
Due to air traffic congestion in Mumbai consequent to heavy rains, arrival and departure delays of up to 30 minutes are expected at Mumbai airport until 1500 hours, Jet Airways tweets.
Water-logging at Sion. (Image: Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak)
Trains running between Churchgate and Vasai Road with delays, Western Railway tweets.
The BMC has received 400 pothole complaints since the onset of monsoon, reports News18.