App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 10, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Roads turn into rivers, several long-distance trains cancelled

Updates as heavy rain causes water-logging in Mumbai.

highlights

  • Jul 10, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July, says IMD. 

  • Jul 10, 04:28 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 03:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 03:22 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 02:56 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 02:52 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 01:43 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 01:31 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 01:26 PM (IST)

    "We are monitoring the situation," says CM Devendra Fadnavis, adding that the local trains are running 15 minutes late. Fadnavis says that water logging has been reported in 11 areas. 

  • Jul 10, 01:13 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 12:52 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 12:49 PM (IST)

    In Mumbai, the principals of schools have been instructed to take the call on school closure, gauging the water logging in the adjacent areas, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde tweets. 

  • Jul 10, 12:41 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 12:18 PM (IST)

    150 additional pumps have been deployed to clear the water, says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

  • Jul 10, 12:16 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 12:11 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis replies to Shelar, says I agree that the situation in Mumbai is definitely not good… we will decide about declaring holiday for schools in some time. (News18)

  • Jul 10, 11:52 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 11:35 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 11:34 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Expect flight delays, says Jet Airways

    Due to air traffic congestion in Mumbai consequent to heavy rains, arrival and departure delays of up to 30 minutes are expected at Mumbai airport until 1500 hours, Jet Airways tweets. 

  • Jul 10, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Water-logging at Sion. (Image: Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak)

    Water-logging at Sion. (Image: Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak)
  • Jul 10, 11:07 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 10:57 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 10:19 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 10:01 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Trains running between Churchgate and Vasai Road with delays, Western Railway tweets.

  • Jul 10, 09:37 AM (IST)

    The BMC has received 400 pothole complaints since the onset of monsoon, reports News18

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.