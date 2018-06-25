App
Jun 25, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rains LIVE: Portion of road caves in near Marine Lines after heavy rainfall

Water-logging reported in Santacruz, Bandra, Mahim and Koliwada. Extremely poor visibility on the Western Express Highway.

  • Jun 25, 07:43 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 05:17 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 05:13 PM (IST)

    Intense spells of rain is likely to occur at few places during the next four hours in greater Mumbai: BMC's disaster management unit has tweeted.

  • Jun 25, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Mumbai is currently witnessing a low tide. The next high tide is at 10.13 pm tonight. Rainfall has reduced across Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

  • Jun 25, 04:49 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 04:45 PM (IST)

    Suburban trains are running on on the main, Harbour and Trans-harbour lines in spite of heavy rains: Central Railway

  • Jun 25, 04:27 PM (IST)

    People walk through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Thane. (Image: PTI)

  • Jun 25, 04:20 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 04:16 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 04:15 PM (IST)

    Suburban trains over Central and Western railways are running with slight delay despite heavy rains in Mumbai: Central Railway.

  • Jun 25, 04:13 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 04:09 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Several offices in western suburbs have declared a holiday and have asked employees to leave for home due to heavy rains, reported The Indian Express.

  • Jun 25, 03:59 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 03:58 PM (IST)

    37-year-old admitted to hospital after wall of under construction building falls in Wadala

    A 37-year-old woman admitted to hospital in a critical condition after wall of an under construction building collapsed at around 4.45 am today, on Vidyalankar road in Wadala's Antop Hill, following heavy rain. FIR have been registered against the builder in the case.

  • Jun 25, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Heavy showers cause waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai; trains delayed. (Image: PTI)

  • Jun 25, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Skymet issues weather alert for Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate with isolated heavy rain likely over Balaghat, Betul, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Damoh, Indore, Jabalpur, Katni, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sehore, Sidhi, Singrauli, Ujjain, Umaria and Vidisha during next 8 hours.

  • Jun 25, 03:26 PM (IST)

    A car struck in debris after a wall collapsed in Antop Hill, Wadala East area, in Mumbai on Monday. (Image: PTI)

  • Jun 25, 03:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | An FIR has been registered against the builder of the under construction building in Wadala after a wall fell apart this morning, reports Mirror Now.

  • Jun 25, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 03:18 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Teenager dies as wall collapses in Thane: Report

    Kiran Ghaywat, 15, died after a portion of a wall of a sewerage treatment plant at Vadolgaon, near Ulhasnagar in Thane district, collapsed on their house late last night, reported Hindustan Times.

  • Jun 25, 03:02 PM (IST)

    18-year-old boy dies in Malad

    Nagendra Nagarjun, an 18-year-old boy, fell into a manhole near Evershine Nagar in Malad (west) and drowned on Monday morning. He was pulled out and taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead

  • Jun 25, 02:52 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 02:48 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Rain intensity is reported to be more in suburbs compared to Mahim and Dadar.

  • Jun 25, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Weather Forecast by IMD @ 02.00 pm: Intermittent rain and thunderstorm are likely to occur in the city and suburbs with very heavy falls at one or two place in the next 48 hours. 

  • Jun 25, 02:37 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 02:35 PM (IST)

    "Just visited landslide spot at Wadala. Builder-BMC and its Commissioner nexus is responsible for this mishap. Bodies lying are under debris. But even after 10 hours BMC has not started evacuation work. Why?," tweets Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.

  • Jun 25, 02:32 PM (IST)
