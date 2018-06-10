Mumbai rains LIVE: More rain expected today but intensity to be lower, forecasts Skymet

Live now
Jun 10, 2018 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Heavy rains lash Kerala as southwest monsoon becomes active
Weather experts predict worst spell since July 26, 2005 in Mumbai
Leaves of senior officials cancelled, NDRF to be stationed in Parel, Andheri
Navy personnel to be deployed for rescue, if required: BMC
Intermittent rain, thundershowers likely: Mumbai’s Disaster Management unit
High and Low Tides of the day
Rivers may swell after heavy rainfall, Centre warns 5 states
IMD warns of heavy rain over isolated parts of Maharashtra.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-London flights have been diverted: Skymet
BMC gears up to tackle 'heavy rainfall' in Mumbai this weekend
Heavy rain hits Mumbai.
IMD forecasts heavy rains in Maharashtra till June 11
Intermittent moderate rainfall is expected to continue over Mumbai on Sunday. However, there is possibility of a few heavy spells later in the day, but intensity to be lesser than Saturday, forecasts Skymet.
Skymet lists 10 things that every Mumbaikar should do while living in the city
Read here
Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; heavy rains delay running of suburban trains
Mumbai received heavy rainfall today following the onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to a slight delay in the running of suburban trains.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, trains in the suburban section of the Central Railway were running late by 10 to 12 minutes due to the downpour, but there was no cancellation of trains, an official said.
"A wall fell on the tracks of down slow line this morning. The debris was removed immediately and for some time, trains on the down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of Central Railway said, adding this happened during non-peak hours in early morning.
– PTI
There are no flight diversions or cancellations. The flights have delayed by 15-20 minutes: Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL), ANI has reported.
The southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai on June 9, one day before the anticipated date of June 10. Heavy rainfall is expected till June 11: India Meteorological Department, reported ANI.
At Lower Parel near Elphinstone Road
