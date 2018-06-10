Mumbai rains LIVE: More rain expected today but intensity to be lower, forecasts Skymet

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; heavy rains delay running of suburban trains

Mumbai received heavy rainfall today following the onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to a slight delay in the running of suburban trains.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, trains in the suburban section of the Central Railway were running late by 10 to 12 minutes due to the downpour, but there was no cancellation of trains, an official said.

"A wall fell on the tracks of down slow line this morning. The debris was removed immediately and for some time, trains on the down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of Central Railway said, adding this happened during non-peak hours in early morning.



– PTI