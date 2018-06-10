App
Jun 10, 2018 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rains LIVE: More rain expected today but intensity to be lower, forecasts Skymet

Live updates from Mumbai, where Monsoon has arrived affecting train and flight operations.

highlights

  • Jun 10, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Jun 10, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Intermittent moderate rainfall is expected to continue over Mumbai on Sunday. However, there is possibility of a few heavy spells later in the day, but intensity to be lesser than Saturday, forecasts Skymet.

  • Jun 10, 10:17 AM (IST)
  • Jun 10, 09:45 AM (IST)

    Skymet lists 10 things that every Mumbaikar should do while living in the city

    Read here

  • Jun 10, 09:40 AM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 09:03 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 08:43 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 07:49 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 07:15 PM (IST)

    Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; heavy rains delay running of suburban trains

    Mumbai received heavy rainfall today following the onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to a slight delay in the running of suburban trains.

    "Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra.

    Meanwhile, trains in the suburban section of the Central Railway were running late by 10 to 12 minutes due to the downpour, but there was no cancellation of trains, an official said.

    "A wall fell on the tracks of down slow line this morning. The debris was removed immediately and for some time, trains on the down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of Central Railway said, adding this happened during non-peak hours in early morning.

    – PTI

  • Jun 09, 04:48 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 04:47 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 04:38 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 04:38 PM (IST)

    There are no flight diversions or cancellations. The flights have delayed by 15-20 minutes: Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL), ANI has reported.

  • Jun 09, 04:13 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 03:58 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 03:18 PM (IST)

    The southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai on June 9, one day before the anticipated date of June 10. Heavy rainfall is expected till June 11: India Meteorological Department, reported ANI.

  • Jun 09, 02:47 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 01:56 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 01:56 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 01:53 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 01:34 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 01:33 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 01:28 PM (IST)

    At Lower Parel near Elphinstone Road

  • Jun 09, 01:26 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 01:10 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 12:59 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 12:57 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 12:54 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 12:48 PM (IST)

