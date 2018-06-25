Mumbai rains LIVE: MeT dept forecasts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Mumbai for rest of June

Live now
Jun 25, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
3 people slip in Kharghar pond due to heavy rain, 1 body found: Report
Waterlogging in several parts of the city due to heavy rains, traffic diverted
3 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai
Heavy showers pound Mumbai, Thane; 3 killed in rain-related incidents
Expect delays in local train, flight, increase in road traffic: Skymet
Malad, Powai, Mulund receive maximum rain in Mumbai on Sunday
JUST IN | Meteorological department issues orange alert over the west coast. It forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall for the rest of June for Mumbai and adjoining areas.
Two 18-year old youngsters, and a 35-year-old man drowned in a pond due to the force of a gush of water from a stream flowing from the Kharghar hills on Sunday evening, reported Times of India. The victims have been identified as Faizan Siddique, Aabid Siddiqui, both from Taloja, and Rehan Siddiqui from Govandi.
The rain intensity over Marathwada and Vidarbha would, on the contrary, be comparatively on a lesser side with the possibility of isolated showers: Skymet.
Mumbai is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains during the next 12 hours: Skymet.
Train number 12933 Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad Karnavati Express scheduled departure 13.40 hours on 25/06/2018 has been rescheduled at 15.20 hours: Western Railway.
Waterlogging near Kurla station. (Image: Viswanath Pilla)
JUST IN | Meteorological Department says monsoon may cover the entire Maharashtra in the next 24 hours. DS Pai tells CNBC TV18 that monsoon will hit Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours. Monsoon may hit Delhi by June 29 to July 1.
Between 0830 and 1130 hours, Dahanu and Santacruz added 25 mm of rain each. Intensity may increase during evening: Mahesh Palawat, Vice President at Skymet.
No disruption in running of trains on WR suburban section despite heavy rains: Western Railways.
Skymet has issues weather alert for Jharkhand: Rain and thundershowers with strong gusty winds and lightning strikes are likely over Bokaro, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Pakur, Palamu, Ramgarh and Ranchi during the next 24 hours.
Skymet has issued weather alert for Bihar: Rain and thundershowers are likely over Araria, Aurangabad, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gaya, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Madhubani, Munger, Muzaffarpur and Nawada during next 24 hours.
Milan and Khar Subway are open for commuters now. However traffic is moving slow due to water logging: Mumbai Police.
The Maheshwari Udyan and Sion road number 24 are functional as of now, reports Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.
Waterlogging in several parts of the city due to heavy rains, traffic diverted
Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city, like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel, were flooded with water up to two to three feet, and vehicles got stuck in some places. "Traffic has been diverted from Sion, King's circle, National College in Bandra, Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Chembur Phatak, Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, Milan Subway in Santacruz and Powai area of the city," a statement issued by civic body said.
At present, Mumbai in Maharashtra is the rainiest place in India with 231 mm of rainfall: Skymet.
3 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai
Two persons were killed last evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai, said an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A 13-year-old boy was killed and his parents were injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane around 2.15 am today, the district civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
In another incident, a 65-feet compound wall of a housing complex in Thane city collapsed this morning, crushing two cars and another vehicle, he said. The district received 229.81 mm rain in the last 24 hours, Kadam added.
In Mumbai, a huge part of a compound caved-in at Antop Hill area in Wadala. Around 15 cars were damaged with some vehicles getting buried under the debris, an official of the BMC's disaster management cell said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.
Heavy showers pound Mumbai, Thane; 3 killed in rain-related incidents
The Southwest Monsoon picked up momentum in Mumbai, bringing heavy showers that claimed three lives in the city and adjoining Thane, officials said today. Heavy rains lashed the metropolis and Thane district throughout the night and continued this morning, causing water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains, thus causing inconvenience to office-goers.
Skymet has issued a weather Alert for West Bengal. "Rain and thundershowers are expected over Bankura, Barddhaman, Haora, Hugli in Kolkata, Murshidabad, Nadia and Purulia during next 24 hours.