Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy showers lash Maximum City, many areas waterlogged

Jun 28, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Santacruz in Mumbai has seen heavy rains of a whopping 96 mm in just 3 hours, three digit rain is a sure shot thing today: Skymet Weather
Waterlogging has also been reported in many parts of Powai, Sion, Vikhroli and Mulund as well as the Western Express Highway stretch, Skymet Weather has reported.
Waterlogging has also been reported at Andheri and Kurla roads, Skymet Weather has reported.
The rains, which began on Thursday morning, subsided on Friday morning in Mumbai. Heavy rainfall lashed the city from the morning which resulted in waterlogging in many areas.
Good morning! This blog tracks Mumbai rainfall. Stay tuned for updates.