Jun 28, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy showers lash Maximum City, many areas waterlogged

Heavy rainfall lashed the city from the morning which resulted in waterlogging in many areas

  • Jun 28, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Santacruz in Mumbai has seen heavy rains of a whopping 96 mm in just 3 hours, three digit rain is a sure shot thing today: Skymet Weather

  • Jun 28, 12:02 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Waterlogging has also been reported in many parts of Powai, Sion, Vikhroli and Mulund as well as the Western Express Highway stretch, Skymet Weather has reported.

  • Jun 28, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Waterlogging has also been reported at Andheri and Kurla roads, Skymet Weather has reported.

  • Jun 28, 11:57 AM (IST)

    The rains, which began on Thursday morning, subsided on Friday morning in Mumbai. Heavy rainfall lashed the city from the morning which resulted in waterlogging in many areas.

  • Jun 28, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Good morning! This blog tracks Mumbai rainfall. Stay tuned for updates.

