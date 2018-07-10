App
Jul 10, 2018 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains lash the city, train services between Vasai and Virar suspended

Updates as heavy rain causes water-logging in Mumbai.

highlights

  • Jul 10, 08:42 AM (IST)

    The metropolis has received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 days, according to the BMC. (PTI)

  • Jul 10, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July, says IMD. 

  • Jul 10, 08:06 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 07:58 AM (IST)

    Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' to keep their services closed today due to heavy rains, water-logging and disrupted rail services.

  • Jul 09, 08:37 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 07:14 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 06:37 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 06:22 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 06:09 PM (IST)

    A gangman attempts to unclog a gutter at a railway track during heavy rains in Mumbai (Image:Reuters)

  • Jul 09, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Popular Terrace CHS evacuated

    Popular Terrace CHS, in Borivali has been evacuated after a complaint that the structure had weakened was received, BMC Disaster Management Unit spokesperson confirmed to Moneycontrol.

  • Jul 09, 05:06 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 05:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 04:19 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 03:18 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 03:10 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Water-logging at Sion Station. (Photo: Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla)

  • Jul 09, 02:06 PM (IST)

    Central Railway operating with slight delays

    Despite the incessant rains since morning, services on all the three lines of Central Railway is fine. However, a little delay is possible. Officers and staff have been deputed at low lying areas and are monitoring the situation: AK Jain, Central Railway PRO told ANI. 

  • Jul 09, 01:56 PM (IST)

    At 12.05 pm..Elphinstone station road towards One Indiabulls Centre back gate no.3. (Photo: Moneycontrol's Beena Parmar)

  • Jul 09, 01:34 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 01:15 PM (IST)

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 

  • Jul 09, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson told PTI

  • Jul 09, 12:33 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Santa Cruz recorded 40 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 11:30 am today, says Skymet.

  • Jul 09, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Traffic has been closed at SV Road and Railway Colony due to water-logging, says Mumbai police. Traffic from both directions has been diverted towards Linking Road. 

  • Jul 09, 12:03 PM (IST)

    People wade through a water-logged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 

  • Jul 09, 11:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Holiday declared for schools and colleges 

    Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde declared a holiday today in all schools and colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to heavy rainfall.

  • Jul 09, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Heavy duty pumps are being used to pump out water from railway tracks at Dadar, Matunga Road, Goregaon and other locations. (ANI)

  • Jul 09, 11:20 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 11:10 AM (IST)

    A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times

