Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains lash the city, train services between Vasai and Virar suspended

Jul 10, 2018 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days
Popular Terrace CHS evacuated
Central Railway operating with slight delays
AC local service from Churchgate to Virar resume
Holiday declared for schools and colleges
A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times.
A 3.59 metre high tide is expected in evening, according to the BMC's disater cell.
The metropolis has received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 days, according to the BMC. (PTI)
Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July, says IMD.
Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' to keep their services closed today due to heavy rains, water-logging and disrupted rail services.
A gangman attempts to unclog a gutter at a railway track during heavy rains in Mumbai (Image:Reuters)
Popular Terrace CHS evacuated
Popular Terrace CHS, in Borivali has been evacuated after a complaint that the structure had weakened was received, BMC Disaster Management Unit spokesperson confirmed to Moneycontrol.
Water-logging at Sion Station. (Photo: Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla)
Central Railway operating with slight delays
Despite the incessant rains since morning, services on all the three lines of Central Railway is fine. However, a little delay is possible. Officers and staff have been deputed at low lying areas and are monitoring the situation: AK Jain, Central Railway PRO told ANI.
At 12.05 pm..Elphinstone station road towards One Indiabulls Centre back gate no.3. (Photo: Moneycontrol's Beena Parmar)
People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson told PTI.
Santa Cruz recorded 40 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 11:30 am today, says Skymet.
Traffic has been closed at SV Road and Railway Colony due to water-logging, says Mumbai police. Traffic from both directions has been diverted towards Linking Road.
People wade through a water-logged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Holiday declared for schools and colleges
Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde declared a holiday today in all schools and colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to heavy rainfall.
Heavy duty pumps are being used to pump out water from railway tracks at Dadar, Matunga Road, Goregaon and other locations. (ANI)
A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times.