Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, water-logging at Nalasopara, Hindmata, Thane, and Kurla

Jul 09, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times.
A 3.59 metre high tide is expected in evening, according to the BMC's disater cell.
Jet Airways says it will issue a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for 9th July, 2018.
Water-logging has been reported at Nala Sopara, Thane, and Kurla Station. No major traffic disruptions have been reported so far.
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to occur across Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and Palghar today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts.