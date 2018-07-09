App
Jul 09, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, water-logging at Nalasopara, Hindmata, Thane, and Kurla

Updates as heavy rain causes water-logging in Mumbai.

  • Jul 09, 11:10 AM (IST)

    A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times

  • Jul 09, 10:45 AM (IST)

    A 3.59 metre high tide is expected in evening, according to the BMC's disater cell. 

  • Jul 09, 11:06 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 10:54 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Jet Airways says it will issue a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for 9th July, 2018.

  • Jul 09, 10:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 10:29 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 10:27 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 10:26 AM (IST)

    Water-logging has been reported at Nala Sopara, Thane, and Kurla Station. No major traffic disruptions have been reported so far. 

  • Jul 09, 10:18 AM (IST)

    Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to occur across Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and Palghar today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts. 

