App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 10, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: As city floods, BMC receives 400 complaints over deadly potholes

Updates as heavy rain causes water-logging in Mumbai.

highlights

  • Jul 10, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July, says IMD. 

  • Jul 10, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Water-logging at Sion. (Image: Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak)

    Water-logging at Sion. (Image: Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak)
  • Jul 10, 11:07 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 10:57 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 10:19 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 10:01 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Trains running between Churchgate and Vasai Road with delay, Western Railway tweets.

  • Jul 10, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Trains running between Churchgate and Vasai Road with delay, Western Railway tweets.

  • Jul 10, 09:37 AM (IST)

    The BMC has received 400 pothole complaints since the onset of monsoon, reports News18

  • Jul 10, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Northwest India to witness increased rainfall activity in next 48 hrs: IMD

    The India Meteorological Department has predicted that monsoon rains over north and central India would pick up in the next 4-5 days, even as heavy rainfall continued to hammer coastal Maharashtra and Goa. (PTI)

    Also read - Mumbai rains: Local train services hit, Dabbawalas suspend work

  • Jul 10, 09:28 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 09:17 AM (IST)

    The downpour of 170 mm (recorded in Colaba observatory) from 8.30 am yesterday morning till 8.30 am today was the highest in a 24-hour period during the current monsoon season, says IMD. (PTI)

  • Jul 10, 08:58 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 08:42 AM (IST)

    The metropolis has received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 days, according to the BMC. (PTI)

  • Jul 10, 08:06 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 07:58 AM (IST)

    Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' to keep their services closed today due to heavy rains, water-logging and disrupted rail services.

  • Jul 09, 08:37 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 07:14 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 06:37 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 06:22 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 06:09 PM (IST)

    A gangman attempts to unclog a gutter at a railway track during heavy rains in Mumbai (Image:Reuters)

    A gangman attempts to unclog a gutter at a railway track during heavy rains in Mumbai (Image:Reuters)
  • Jul 09, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Popular Terrace CHS evacuated

    Popular Terrace CHS, in Borivali has been evacuated after a complaint that the structure had weakened was received, BMC Disaster Management Unit spokesperson confirmed to Moneycontrol.

  • Jul 09, 05:06 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 05:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 04:19 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 03:18 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 03:10 PM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Water-logging at Sion Station. (Photo: Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla)

    Water-logging at Sion Station. (Photo: Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla)
  • Jul 09, 02:06 PM (IST)

    Central Railway operating with slight delays

    Despite the incessant rains since morning, services on all the three lines of Central Railway is fine. However, a little delay is possible. Officers and staff have been deputed at low lying areas and are monitoring the situation: AK Jain, Central Railway PRO told ANI. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.