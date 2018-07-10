Mumbai Rains LIVE: As city floods, BMC receives 400 complaints over deadly potholes

Live now
Jul 10, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times.
A 3.59 metre high tide is expected in evening, according to the BMC's disater cell.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July, says IMD.
Water-logging at Sion. (Image: Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak)
Trains running between Churchgate and Vasai Road with delay, Western Railway tweets.
The BMC has received 400 pothole complaints since the onset of monsoon, reports News18.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that monsoon rains over north and central India would pick up in the next 4-5 days, even as heavy rainfall continued to hammer coastal Maharashtra and Goa. (PTI)
The downpour of 170 mm (recorded in Colaba observatory) from 8.30 am yesterday morning till 8.30 am today was the highest in a 24-hour period during the current monsoon season, says IMD. (PTI)
The metropolis has received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 days, according to the BMC. (PTI)
Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' to keep their services closed today due to heavy rains, water-logging and disrupted rail services.
A gangman attempts to unclog a gutter at a railway track during heavy rains in Mumbai (Image:Reuters)
Popular Terrace CHS evacuated
Popular Terrace CHS, in Borivali has been evacuated after a complaint that the structure had weakened was received, BMC Disaster Management Unit spokesperson confirmed to Moneycontrol.
Water-logging at Sion Station. (Photo: Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla)
Central Railway operating with slight delays
Despite the incessant rains since morning, services on all the three lines of Central Railway is fine. However, a little delay is possible. Officers and staff have been deputed at low lying areas and are monitoring the situation: AK Jain, Central Railway PRO told ANI.