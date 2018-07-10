Mumbai Rains LIVE: 2000 passengers stranded in the Vadodara Express and Shatabdi Express rescued

Live now
Jul 10, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
In a joint operation, the National Disaster Response Force, police and fire brigade personnel have rescued all the 2000 passengers from Mumbai-bound Shatabdi Express and Vadodara Express.
120 people have been rescued from Palghar's Bhoidapada by fire brigade, NDRF & police, according to ANI.
"Every year during monsoons tracks get submerged in water in low-lying areas. Why can not the Railways identify such spots and elevate the tracks? If the Railways were not able to manage this, it should consider privatisation," Bombay HC said while hearing a PIL seeking a direction to the Railways to make stations and platforms disabled-friendly.
Santacruz has surpassed its monthly average rainfall of July, received 860 mm of rain against the normal of 840.7 mm. Moderate to heavy rains to continue for at least next 24 hours according to Skymet Weather
About 450 passengers have been rescued by team of National Disaster Response Force from 12928 Vadodara Express which is standing between Nallasopara & Virar amidst water logging. All passengers have been brought to Nallasopara station . Buses are being arranged to transport them, according to the Western Railway.
Air India Express flight IX 213 from Vijaywada to Mumbai, landed & came to halt deep into the runway at 2:51 pm, overshooting the runway. Now Air India Express Engineering team is inspecting the aircraft at Mumbai airport. All passengers are safe: KS.Sunder, CEO Air India Express told ANI.
To get live rainfall data from various places in Mumbai Click here.
"We are monitoring the situation," says CM Devendra Fadnavis, adding that the local trains are running 15 minutes late. Fadnavis says that water logging has been reported in 11 areas.
150 additional pumps have been deployed to clear the water, says CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Expect flight delays, says Jet Airways
Northwest India to witness increased rainfall activity in next 48 hrs: IMD
Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days
Popular Terrace CHS evacuated
Central Railway operating with slight delays
AC local service from Churchgate to Virar resume
Holiday declared for schools and colleges
A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times.
A 3.59 metre high tide is expected in evening, according to the BMC's disater cell.
6 buses have been arranged for bringing passengers of regulated UP trains from Surat to Borivali in view of suspension of rail traffic due to high water level on railway tracks at Nallasopara. Buses are also being arranged from Vapi, Billimora & Dahanu Road to bring passengers to Mumbai, the Western Railway said.
People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)
In Mumbai, the principals of schools have been instructed to take the call on school closure, gauging the water logging in the adjacent areas, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde tweets.
