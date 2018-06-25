App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rains in pics: Cars damaged in wall collapse, suburban trains delayed

Here are some visuals from various parts of the city as heavy rainfall battered daily life on June 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Several cars struck in debris after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Antop Hill, Wadala East area, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
A train chugs on water-logged tracks during heavy rains, in Mumbai. Several trains were delayed along the harbour and central lines. (Image: PTI)
Vehicles wade through water-logged roads during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
A car struck in debris after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Antop Hill, Wadala East area in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Suburban trains chug on water-logged tracks during heavy rains, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Police personnel and volunteers push a generator truck through a water-logged street after heavy rains. (Image: Reuters)
A man carries his suitcase as he walks through a water-logged street after heavy rains. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Mumbai Rains #Slideshow

