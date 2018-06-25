Mumbai rains in pics: Cars damaged in wall collapse, suburban trains delayed

Here are some visuals from various parts of the city as heavy rainfall battered daily life on June 25. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Several cars struck in debris after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Antop Hill, Wadala East area, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 2/7 A train chugs on water-logged tracks during heavy rains, in Mumbai. Several trains were delayed along the harbour and central lines. (Image: PTI) 3/7 Vehicles wade through water-logged roads during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 4/7 A car struck in debris after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Antop Hill, Wadala East area in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 5/7 Suburban trains chug on water-logged tracks during heavy rains, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 6/7 Police personnel and volunteers push a generator truck through a water-logged street after heavy rains. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 A man carries his suitcase as he walks through a water-logged street after heavy rains. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 25, 2018 03:22 pm