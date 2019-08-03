Mumbai rains Highlights: Red alert issued; heavy showers predicted in the next 24 hours

Live now
Aug 03, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Water-logging on railway tracks due to heavy rains and high tide on Saturday affected movement of trains on Thane and Panvel sections of the Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at various stations. Coming to the aid of passengers, the city civic body has opened relief camps at schools in south and central Mumbai where refreshments are being provided to them. The water level on the tracks rose due to high tide in the Arabian sea coupled with rains in the afternoon, which caused water to flow backwards towards the Kurla, Sion and Chunabhati section, said Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi.
Due to rains coinciding with high tide resulting in back flow of water in kurla/sion/chunabhati section, Services have been temporarily suspended between Vadala- Vashi on harbour line and Dadar- CLA on mainline. Efforts of restoring work is going on: DRM, Central Railway
Credit: Central Railway
Services resume from Kurla towards Kalyan at 16.43 hrs: Central Railway
In neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, heavy rains disrupted normal life.
One person was electrocuted in Thane city while another suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Mumbra in the district, officials said.
The unceasing downpour in Palghar district prompted authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday.