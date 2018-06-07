Mumbai rains highlights: Navy personnel to be deployed for rescue if required, says BMC

Live now
Jun 07, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Heavy rains lash Kerala as southwest monsoon becomes active
Weather experts predict worst spell since July 26, 2005 in Mumbai
Leaves of senior officials cancelled, NDRF to be stationed in Parel, Andheri
Navy personnel to be deployed for rescue, if required: BMC
Intermittent rain, thundershowers likely: Mumbai’s Disaster Management unit
High and Low Tides of the day
Rivers may swell after heavy rainfall, Centre warns 5 states
IMD warns of heavy rain over isolated parts of Maharashtra.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-London flights have been diverted: Skymet
BMC gears up to tackle 'heavy rainfall' in Mumbai this weekend
Heavy rain hits Mumbai.
IMD forecasts heavy rains in Maharashtra till June 11
Mumbai is witnessing a high tide right now. The height of the tide at peak (6.03 pm) will be approximately 3.65 meters.
Children play on a water logged street in Sion, caused due to the rains, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Image: PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Meanwhile, the South West Monsoon has become active over Kerala with heavy rains lashing the southern state. Widespread rains are likely to continue in the state in the next 5 days, Dr K Santosh, In charge Indian Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram, told PTI.
Fishermen have been warned that strong winds with speed reaching 35-45 km per hour gusting to 50 kmph is likely to hit the Kerala and Lakshadweep coast in the next 24 hours from 2.00 pm today.
The state capital recorded 45.8 mm rainfall as per the weather chart at 0830 hrs this morning, while airport received 35.5 mm rains.
Weather experts have issued weather forecast for this week, warning of a worse spell since July 26, 2005, the day that witnessed severe storm and subsequent deluge.
Jatin Singh, CEO at Skymet Weather, posted a tweet saying, “The period between June 6th and June 12, could be the worse spell since 26 July 2005, when Mumbai recorded 900mm in a day.”
Leaves of senior officials cancelled, NDRF to be stationed in Parel, Andheri
"Leaves of all the senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners (DMCs), Assistant Commissioners (AMCs) and heads of departments have been cancelled and they have been directed to be available in their headquarters on June 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday)," it said.
On the steps being taken, the BMC said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material. (PTI)
Navy personnel to be deployed for rescue, if required: BMC
Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue if required, the BMC release said.
In addition to this, six Flood Rescue Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres and emergency support functions like BEST (bus transport system), police, traffic police and education officers have been alerted, PTI has reported.
The education officers monitoring school premises in all 24 administrative wards have been asked to keep shelter schools open 247. Dewatering pumps will be kept ready and flood-prone spots will be monitored closely during the heavy rain period, statement said.
Intermittent rain, thundershowers likely: Mumbai’s Disaster Management unit
‘Intermittent rain or thundershowers likely to occur in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places,’ the Disaster Management unit of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has tweeted.
High and Low Tides of the day:
12.03 am: Low Tide (1.81 meters)
5.37 am: High Tide (2.97 meters)
11.28 am: Low Tide (1.86 meters)
6.03 pm: High Tide (3.65 meters)
Heavy rainfall during high tides may lead to water logging in low-lying areas of Mumbai city and surrounding areas.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rains in the state of Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to June 11.
As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts today and tomorrow (Friday).
Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9 (Saturday), while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11.
Rivers may swell after heavy rainfall, Centre warns 5 states
The Centre on Wednesday warned the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat on India's western coast that heavy rainfall this week may lead to "flash floods" and swelling of rivers originating in the Western Ghats, PTI has reported.
A forecast by India Meteorological Department indicates that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely at a few places and "extremely heavy fall" at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra from June 7-12, the Ministry of Water Resources said in an advisory.
There is a possibility of rising in water levels in river basins between Tapi and Tadri, Godavari and its tributaries near the west coast, Krishna and its tributaries near the west coast, Cauvery and its tributaries near the west coast and in rivers between Tadri and Kanyakumari, it said.
Flooded roads have been reported from Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri. Disaster management authorities have warned about very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, NDTV has reported.
Despite heavy rain, Western Railway's suburban services are running normal, says Western Railway.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-London flights have been diverted: Skymet
Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to heavy rain in Mumbai, reports NDTV.
BMC gears up to tackle 'heavy rainfall' in Mumbai this weekend
With the IMD predicting "heavy to very heavy" rainfall along the Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai, over this weekend, the Mumbai civic body is preparing itself to prevent and tackle monsoon-related disasters.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has taken a number of precautionary measures to tackle any eventuality in view of extremely heavy rainfall warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from June 9 to 11, a statement issued by the civic body said. (PTI)
Visibility in Mumbai reduced to 500 metres, wind speed exceeding 50 kmph: Skymet
Centre cautions 5 states, says heavy rain could lead to swelling of rivers
The Union government on Wednesday warned Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat on India's western coast that heavy rainfall this week may lead to "flash floods" and swelling of rivers originating in the Western Ghats. (PTI)
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11. As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts tomorrow and on June 8.
Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11. (PTI)