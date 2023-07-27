Mumbai Rains: BMC reports 104 new leptospirosis cases in one week

The BMC addressed the rise in cases and advised people who have waded through stagnant water to consult their doctor and start treatment.

Mumbai has been grappling with heavy rainfall this monsoon season, while illnesses such as gastroenteritis, malaria, and dengue are not rampant, Leptospirosis cases seem to be on the rise.

A report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai recorded 104 new cases of leptospirosis in the past week. The total caseload for the illness for July rose to 249, which is a significant increase compared to 2021 and 2022.

Leptospirosis cases in 2022 and 2021 were 286 and 224 respectively, and this year in June and July, the city reported 346 cases, Hindustan Times reported citing BMC data.

BMC's Advice

The BMC addressed the rise in cases and advised people who have waded through stagnant water to consult their doctor and start treatment.

“Leptospirosis cases have increased compared to what it was a week prior. We request citizens to take precautionary measures if they have waded through stagnant rainwater. They should consult their doctor and start prophylactic treatment within 24 to 72 hours,” Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC, said.

The doctors also advised against self-medication and said that it was likely to 'delay treatment' for the disease.

What causes Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria belonging to the genus Leptospira. The bacteria thrives in waterlogged areas created after excessive rainfall or flooding

The bacteria usually enters the host body through cuts and abrasions in the skin, sometimes it enters the body through the ingestion of floodwater through the mouth or nose.

Mitigation

BMC has started house-to-house surveys for waterborne diseases for which 2,351 samples were tested. BMC has been conducting house-to-house surveys and malaria tests. Between July 1 and 23, around 15 lakh houses were surveyed in which around 8,198 people were treated for fever, and 87,985 were given prophylaxis for leptospirosis.