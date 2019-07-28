App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai rains: 11 flights cancelled, 9 diverted

Of the seven departures, IndiGo canceled five, while Air India and Emirates canceled one each.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Heavy rains in Mumbai forced cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine incoming aircraft to nearby airports on July 27.

The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, however, were otherwise normal, an airport official said.

"As many as 11 flights of various airlines are canceled for today. These include seven departures and four arrivals," the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) official said.

Close

"In addition to this, nine flights which were scheduled to arrive in Mumbai have been diverted to other nearby airports due to rains and other issues," he added.

Of the seven departures, budget carrier IndiGo canceled five, while Air India and Emirates canceled one each.

IndiGo canceled three flights to Mumbai from various destinations while Air India cancelled one incoming flight for July 27, the official said.

Besides, eight incoming aircraft had to do a go-around before landing at the airport, the official said.

On July 26, there was water-logging on the landside area of the airport but the water level was brought down with de-watering pumps, the official said.
First Published on Jul 28, 2019 09:01 am

tags #India #mumbai

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.