Mumbai qualifies for 'level 1' of unlocking, but curbs to continue

Source: AFP

Mumbai will continue to remain in "level 3" of the coronvirus-induced restrictions till June 27 even though the city's COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have come down and it is eligible to be upgraded to "level 1", the local civic body has said.

The state government earlier this month announced a five-level plan to ease restrictions as per weekly COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

As per the government order, cities and districts which have a positivity rate of five per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent come under level-1, where curbs can be lifted completely.

The level-3 category is applicable for places where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. In Mumbai, the positivity rate has come down to 3.79 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is 23.56 per cent, the BMC said.

A civic order said even though Mumbai is eligible to be upgraded to ''level 1'', the current curbs will remain considering the population density and geography of the city, the local train commuting from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to the city and the threat of a possible third wave voiced by medical experts.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The local train services here are currently being run only for those under the essential and emergency services category. As per the Maharashtra government''s order of June 4, municipal corporations and districts have been notified as independent administrative units and they can take decisions on categorisation for unlocking as per the criteria laid down by the government.