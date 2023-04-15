 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai-Pune bus accident: 13 including five minors dead as bus carrying music troupe falls into gorge

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

The group, which played traditional instruments of Dhol (drum), Tasha (kettledrum) and Zaanj (cymbals), was returning to Mumbai after taking part in an event in Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune city.

The accident took place near Khopoli, 70 km from Mumbai. (Image: ANI)

Thirteen persons, including five minors, were killed and 29 injured after a bus carrying young male and female members of a traditional 'Dhol-Tasha-Zaanj' music troupe fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased included an eight-year-old boy and three young women.

The private bus with 42 persons on board was going from Pune to Mumbai when it plunged into the 300-feet deep gorge in the Bor Ghat mountain pass section, better known as Khandala Ghat, between 4.15 and 4.30 am, said a senior police official. The accident took place near Khopoli, 70 km from Mumbai.

Late in the evening, police registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the bus driver who died in the accident.