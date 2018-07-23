Mumbai: Price of one egg almost Rs 8 due to shortage of vegetables, fish

A deficiency in the quantity of vegetables and fish in the retail market has led to an increase in the price of eggs to almost Rs 8 per piece from the normal Rs 5 per piece. Also, the consumption of egg has gone up to almost 95 lakh per day in Mumbai owing to the same reasons.

According to a report in The Mumbai Mirror, the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) informed that the normal egg consumption in Mumbai has increased up to 90 to 95 lakh from the usual 75 to 80 lakh a day. They also said that the rates would come down as the vegetables start coming onto the market. MB Desai, chairman of Mumbai Zonal Committee, NECC said: “At present, fishing is not allowed due to the breeding season, and vegetables do not grow during heavy monsoons when egg consumption goes up. People look at them as an alternative to fish and vegetables. But the prices will come down at the beginning of Shravan when fresh stocks of vegetables come to the market. In the wholesale market, eggs are sold for Rs 4.75 each. But in retail markets, prices are at Rs 7 to Rs 8 per egg. The cost of transportation is also counted in the retail market.”

The major supply of eggs in Maharashtra is from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. According to NECC, the demand is higher and supply is low. Eggs are sold in the retail market for Rs. 72 or more per dozen for the past few days. A retailer, Prashant Mhatre said, “We are selling eggs at Rs 72 per dozen. The supply is normal, but overall consumption is high in the monsoon.” A consumer from Thane, Nayana More told, “Eggs are commonly consumed and easy to make. But Rs 8 per piece is almost double the normal rate. While we will not stop buying eggs, it affects our kitchen budget.”